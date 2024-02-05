School director offered students for sexual abuse

BOGOTA. – The director of a school in Colombia identified as Lucila Inés Gutiérrez was sentenced to 20 years and 9 months in prison for her participation in facilitating sexual abuse of students, perpetrated between 2001 and 2003, by the paramilitary group United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

Gutiérrez, guilty of crimes such as kidnapping, violent carnal access and sexual slavery, carried out an alarming practice of presenting young girls at local events, only to allow them to be victims of sexual assaults within educational facilities.

The magnitude of these abuses was revealed when at least two victims were identified who endured prolonged periods of harassment by members of the armed group.

“During the course of the process, at least two victims were identified who remained locked up and endured for prolonged periods the harassment of paramilitary leaders known as ‘Víctor’, ‘Carlos’, ‘Nariz’, ‘Chirrete’, ‘Silvestre’ and ‘Shuster,'” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The ruling also addressed the case of Joseph William Vine Stream, collaborator of the same armed group, who was sentenced to 24 years and 2 months in prison. Parra facilitated the forced recruitment of minors, handing them over to the armed group, and one of them was subjected to sexual abuse on repeated occasions.

These cases highlight the severity of the violence and abuses faced by some communities in Colombia.

Source: With information from Europa Press