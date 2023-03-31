School security table installed in Chihuahua

Chihuahua.- With the objective of safeguarding the integrity of the students in the schools of the basic and upper secondary level, the school security table was installed in which 21 dependencies and organizations participate to improve academic development in the state.

The Secretary of Education, Sandra Elena Gutiérrez Fierro, said that with this table a step forward is taken to make educational establishments safe and violence-free environments and from there to develop strategies to eradicate erroneous behaviors in adherence to the legal framework and human rights.

The next session will be on April 21, in which issues such as the so-called backpack operation and other measures focused on prevention and school safety will be discussed.