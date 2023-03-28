Schufa revolution: what consumers need to know now

Entries after private bankruptcies should only be stored at Schufa for 6 months. That changes for those affected.

who one personal bankruptcy registers can pay off his debts within a certain period of time. This entry on the so-called residual debt exemption from private bankruptcy was published for three years at the Schufa saved – until now. What you need to know now.

In order to anticipate a ruling by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), Schufa has now drastically reduced this period. Only six months the institute may save entries on completed personal bankruptcies. Companies can then no longer obtain information from the Schufa when they inquire about the creditworthiness of consumers.

“With our decision, we are creating clarity and security for consumers. In this way, we are enabling those who are exempt from residual debt to start a new business quickly,” explains Be Schröderboard member of Schufa in a press release.













Data storage: 250,000 people affected – automatic deletion

According to Schufa, all entries for the discharge of residual debt and the associated debts that are stored for more than six months as of March 28, 2023 retrospectively turned off. According to Schufa, these changes affect 250,000 people.





Die deletion the corresponding data should be done automatically. Consumers therefore do not have to deal with it any further. Schufa estimates that the technical implementation will take about four weeks.

Changes independent of the judgment of the European Court of Justice

The decision of the Schufa was preceded by a litigation with a former self-employed person who had to file for bankruptcy in 2013. When he was granted the discharge of residual debt in 2019, the information was disseminated nationwide insolvency portal registered. Entries may only be viewed there for six months. However, Schufa saved the data for three years. As a result, the man said he did not receive a rental apartment.

The person concerned won his case before the Higher Regional Court of Schleswig-Holstein. The Schufa went before the BGH. He in turn wants a judgment on similar legal issues European Court of Justice (ECJ) wait and see. In order to avoid a year-long process in the tangled network of instances, the Schufa decided to shorten the storage periods. (os)

