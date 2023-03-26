Schwartzman lost and was eliminated from the Miami Masters 1000

This Sunday, the Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman he lost to the Danish Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and a half of play and was eliminated in the third round of the Masters 1000 de Miamia championship that takes place on cement surface courts and that distributes prizes for a total of $10,155,000.

Currently, the “Little One”, at 30 years of age, is ranked 38th in the world ranking of the ATP, while his rival with just 19, is one of the most promising tennis players today, since he occupies the eighth place in the ranking.

In this way, the only Argentine that continues is the championship is Francisco CerundoloLocated in the ranked 31 worldwide, who on Saturday beat the American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-4. On Monday he will face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is among the top 10 tennis players today and is one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, the top favorite to be crowned in the Miami Masters 1000 is the world number 1, the Spanish Carlos Alcarazwhich in February was crowned at the Argentina Open.