Schweinfurt: left the road and rolled over

A 71-year-old woman was walking towards the city center on Deutschhöfer Strasse in Schweinfurt at around 8:35 a.m. on Monday morning. Between the entrance to Kurt-Schuhmacher-Str. and Konrad-Adenauer-Strasse, she lost control of her vehicle and left the lane. The Suzuki car overturned in the ditch.

The Schweinfurt fire brigade was on the spot quickly and had to use technical equipment to rescue the injured woman from the vehicle. She was then treated by the ambulance service and an ambulance and taken to a hospital. Deutschhöfer Strasse had to be completely closed while the accident was being recorded. The property damage is estimated at around 10,000 euros.





Thumbnail: © benjaminnolte/Adobe Stock (symbol image)