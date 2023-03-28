Scientists Create Spoon That Can Sweeten Food | metropolises

Researchers at the University of California, USA, have developed a spoon that, according to them, can sweeten food without adding sugar. The cutlery, which is still in the early stages of design, has “bumps” on its bottom that provide greater physical contact with the taste buds of the tongue.

Scientists explain that the relief is covered with a layer of molecules called ligands — the substance interacts with specific receptors on cells to initiate a physiological response. Spoon binders are made from sugar, resulting in the stimulation of the sweet taste to the taste buds without the need to ingest the sweetener.

The researchers named the tableware Sugarware and explain that the target audience is made up mainly of diabetics who want to reduce their sugar consumption. Sugarware is still in development and scientists are trying to figure out how to permanently adhere the binders to the spoons.

Cutlery that changes the taste of food

In 2022, scientists at Meiji University in Tokyo, Japan, developed chopsticks that make food more salty. To do this, the researchers used a low-intensity electric current through chopsticks to transmit sodium ions to the food.

Clinical tests have been done with people following low-sodium diets and scientists have observed that the device increases the salty taste of low-salt foods by about 1.5 times.

The researchers’ goal is to make this type of food more palatable for individuals who need to restrict their sodium intake, making it easier to adhere to the regimen. “If we try to consume less salt in the conventional way, we will need to endure the pain of cutting out our favorite foods from the diet, or tolerate eating bland foods,” said researcher Ai Sato.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.