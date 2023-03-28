SCJN rejects project on military codes in Mexico

Given the difficulty of establishing in two sessions already a parameter of constitutional regularity from which to resolve the constitutional controversy promoted by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) against the Decree by which the Code of Justice was reformed in 2016 Military and issued the Military Code of Criminal Procedures, the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will enter today to the direct study of each one of the 44 contested articles.

By a majority of eight votes, the ministers resolved to delete from the draft resolution, redrafted by Luis María Aguilar from the discussion of the matter started on the 14th, the parameter of regularity to be taken into account to resolve the arguments related to the violation of articles 13 and 16 of the Constitution.

To the impugned precepts, the CNDH attributes violations related to the transgression to the military jurisdiction.

The matter under analysis refers to the participation that civilians may have in the processes followed against members of the Armed Forces for crimes of military jurisdiction and in the development of the different investigative techniques for the clarification of crimes probably committed by the military.

Since last the 14th, the majority of ministers have stated that it is possible to request the assistance of civilians by military courts.

military jurisdiction

Arguing against the meaning of the project, Minister Arturo Zaldívar explained that Article 13 of the Constitution establishes the existence of a military jurisdiction.

“From an exceptional jurisdiction, from the constitutional point of view, and, consequently, as long as the limits already indicated by both this Court and the Inter-American Court are respected, we must understand that military courts enjoy all the powers in their scope. competence than the proper judicial courts.

Otherwise, it would completely deprive the meaning of Article 13 of the Constitution, Article 13 of the Constitution would not make sense if we interpret Article 16 as it is intended to be interpreted; Simply and simply it would be to disappear the military jurisdiction of the entire Mexican legal system, something that seems extraordinarily serious to me, ”he explained.

The fact that civilians participate in military processes, he specified, does not imply exercising military jurisdiction over them.

For Minister Jorge Pardo, who supported Zaldívar’s position, the call for trial of civilians to assist in investigations and criminal proceedings in the military jurisdiction can be carried out by military authorities.

“However, when it is intended to affect the rights of civilians, then it would be necessary to analyze the need for judicial authorization. I do not agree, then, that the imposition of duties or burdens on civilians to participate in a military process automatically constitutes, and in all cases, a restriction or limitation, even provisionally, of their rights,” he argued.

