Scoperta fails in the Exynos modem, Android smartphone at risk | mobile labs

Various Android devices currently in commerce are equipped with Samsung Exynos modem per connettersi alla rete. I recipient of the team Project Zero Say Google Hanno Rivelato 18 vulnerability No patch nei modem messi in commerce negli ultimi 3 anni.

Tra i models di punta colpiti, troviamo pixel 7 and pixel 6, nonché i telefoni Samsung dello scorso anno tra cui the series Galaxy S22 (who reviewed the S22 Ultra), Galaxy A53 e modeli precedenti. Also some models Alive top of the gamma and of the median fascia risultano colpiti. I failed you, espongono questi dispositivi all’esecuzione di codex remote via internet.

Le vulnerabilità potrebbero inoltre compromisere gli smartwatch alimentati dal chip Exynos W920like the series Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 e Watch 5, no chipset equipped vehicles Exynos Auto T5123. Samsung has published a list of all the chips and modems vulnerable to the following links.

Tim Willis, head of Google’s Project Zero, has revealed in a post on his blog that four of these vulnerabilities allow a hacker to remotely access the collapsible device, simply using the phone number of the ill-considered person who knows him well. With the dovute richer and sviluppi technical aggiuntivi, i criminali informatici sarebbero in degree of quickly creating an exploit in degree of compromising silently from remote, and collapsible devices without che l’utente colpito if accorga di nulla.

fortunately i possessori di Pixel 7 possono tirare un sospiro di sollievo, from the moment that the March security update launched little by little, it included the corrections to the degree of arginare il problem. If you still don’t have it, make sure to run your system settings in the section relative to agli aggiornamenti, to verify the update status on your device. Soon the patch will soon be released on your Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a devices.

in the frattempo Google put in guard gli utenti dall’effettuare chiamate Wi-Fi e Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) Sui depositivi interessati, fino a cuando Samsung no résolve il problema ei vario produttori dei dispositivi colpiti, no rilasciano le relative patch di curezza. During l’attesa, potete recarvi nelle network and internet settings of your device, but Disable VoLTE and Wi-Fi Tamponando cosi sul problema fino al rilascio delle patch apposite (I will notice that this stratagemma, it may be fruitful in areas where the 2G and 3G network is still available). I saw terremo aggiornati in the case of subsequent sviluppi.