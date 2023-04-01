Scrambled eggs: The perfect recipes – classic, low-fat or with bacon?

Straight from the pan to the plate: scrambled eggs are a real treat. But often the court does not want to succeed. Tips on how to make it fluffy and flavorful.

The most important things at a glance

Whether classic scrambled eggs, with ham or bacon, with salmon, chives or cheese – there are numerous recipes. And with a few tips, you can do it in no time.

Basic recipe: make scrambled eggs

You only need a few ingredients for the classic scrambled eggs. For example, you can use cream instead of milk. The latter brings more flavor to the scrambled eggs.

Ingredients for two people:

4 fresh eggs

100 milliliters of milk or cream

some salt and pepper

2 teaspoons butter for frying

Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl. Then add the milk or cream. Season the egg mixture with salt and pepper and carefully fold everything in. Tipp: Do not whisk the mass too much, otherwise the structure of the egg will be destroyed. The scrambled eggs are then not so fluffy but very dry. Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Not too hot, otherwise the scrambled eggs will become dry. Melt the butter in the pan and add the egg mixture. Let the crowd falter a bit. Then use a spatula to carefully slide over the bottom of the pan so that the egg does not stick and the individual ingredients mix well. A figure eight movement or pushing back and forth is best. Sliding ensures an airy scrambled egg. Vigorous stirring, on the other hand, leads to small, compact and firm pieces. The scrambled eggs are ready when they are completely set but still slightly moist and creamy.

Our tip: Remove the scrambled eggs from the pan just before they are perfect. Due to the high temperatures, the egg will still set a little on the plate.

Recipe: Scrambled eggs without milk or cream

Beat eggs: For scrambled eggs, first put the eggs in a bowl and then mix them with the whisk. (Source: Robert Günther/dpa-tmn)

Alternatively, if you prefer fewer calories, you can stir mineral water into the egg mixture instead of milk or cream. Proceed with the preparation as described in the basic recipe.

You can also prepare scrambled eggs without milk, cream or water. Then simply put the beaten and salted eggs in a pan in which you have previously melted butter over medium heat.

Important: The pan should have a thick bottom – otherwise the egg mixture will burn.

How many calories are in scrambled eggs?

100 grams of scrambled eggs (without oil, butter or milk) have around 149 kilocalories (kcal). The number of calories increases accordingly if the dish is refined with milk and prepared with oil or butter. A portion of scrambled eggs is around 200 grams.

Test the quality of the eggs

If the egg stays on the ground, then it’s fresh. If it rises slowly, then it is older. But you can still use it if you heat it well. Don’t eat an egg that floats to the top of a glass of water. Another indication of freshness: the egg white is clear after beating – and it separates cleanly from the yolk.

Oil or butter for scrambled eggs?

It is best to prepare scrambled eggs with butter. Because scrambled eggs and oil don’t go together very well. However, if you want to avoid the buttery taste, you can add a nutty-tasting oil such as pumpkin seed oil just before the end of the roasting. One shot is enough. Note that you should only heat the oil briefly so that healthy ingredients are not lost.

Refine scrambled eggs with chives and other ingredients

Scrambled eggs with chives: You can modify the dish as you like with different ingredients. (Source: CobraCZ/getty-images-pictures)

If you like, season the egg mixture with a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg. Shortly before the end of the cooking time, freshly cut chives or freshly chopped parsley give the scrambled eggs a special touch.