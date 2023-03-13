ScrollNotWeg: campaign for moral courage against hate on the internet

Around one in four Internet users in Germany has been affected by hate speech on the Internet – among younger people (14 to 27 years) even more than one in three. With the #ScrollNotWeg campaign, the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry for Family and Youth wants to provide information, support those affected and strengthen digital civil courage. #ScrollNotWeg is part of the state action plan against racism and group-focused enmity.

Young people – and above all girls and young women – are particularly badly affected by digital violence, said Minister Katharina Binz (Greens) on Monday, addressing a range from sexist insults to threats of rape. The main target group Campaign #ScrollNichtWeg are therefore 14 to 35 year olds with a special focus on young women and girls. In addition to supporting those affected, it is about strengthening digital civil courage in order to “take a digital stand against violence”.

Josefina Dittmer from the agency Kontrastfilm, which is implementing the campaign, advised those affected to first seek support – from advice centers such as Solinet, friends, parents or teachers. Second, to take a legally compliant screenshot of the hate speech post and, third, to involve an advice center. The agency provides educational videos, among other things on Youtube and tiktok.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external YouTube video (Google Ireland Limited) will be loaded here.

Always load YouTube video

Load YouTube video now Campaign trailer #ScollNichtWeg

Justice Minister Herbert Mertin (FDP) pointed out that combating hatred and hate speech is a task for society as a whole: “It’s always better if the basics of social coexistence can be taught so successfully in the home, in daycare centers and schools that no intervention by investigating authorities and courts is required.”

The central office responsible in Rhineland-Palatinate for combating terrorism and extremism at the Koblenz public prosecutor’s office is doing “excellent work” in solving hate crimes. In 2022, she conducted around seven hundred relevant investigations.

This #ScollNotWeg video, for example, gives concrete advice for bold counter-speech:

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external YouTube video (Google Ireland Limited) will be loaded here.

Always load YouTube video

Load YouTube video now types of counter-speech #ScrollNightAway

This video explains the campaign in German sign language:

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external YouTube video (Google Ireland Limited) will be loaded here.

Always load YouTube video

Load YouTube video now #ScrolNotWeg explained in German sign language



(ds)

