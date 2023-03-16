Sea of Thieves : Quality of Life, Plunder Pass... la Saison 9 est disponible !

It’s finally D-Day, Season 9 of Sea of ​​Thieves is available now! Rare thus celebrates this release with a trailer, the opportunity to remind you of what this new important update of the title has in store.

Season 9 is available

If the previous seasons offered significant additions, this one aims rather to implement elements of “Quality of Life”. But rest assured, this is by no means a big buffer update.

The experience of the players is very likely to change, and this is not to displease since the general ergonomics of the title will be enriched. Below are all of the changes.

All the details of Sea of ​​Thieves Season 9

Fortune Forts: The Fortune Chest can now be found among other treasures. A large amount of gold is the key, in addition to the progress in recommendations. The latter grant elements for the ship “Fates of Fortune”. More items from this set will arrive in future seasons.

Death Chest and Death Bounty: Collecting and selling them now unlocks Fates of Fortune weapon skins. Chests have also been updated so that beacons remain active under all circumstances.

World Events Rebalancing: The difficulty of Fortune Fortunes and Ashen Lords has been adjusted according to the size of the crew. The appearance of ghost ships to face marks its return. The chance of finding shipwrecks to explore, navigating through thick fog, encountering a Megalodon or Kraken has been increased.

New quests have been added. These voyages are purchased with doubloons and are intended for legendary pirates.

Among these new quests, one allows you to find the Skull of Destiny. The latter can accommodate all types of flames and thus be used as a Ritual Skull, ideal for launching into a Fort of the Damned!

When a ship sinks in the Devil’s Shroud, the rewards rise to the surface, but in safer waters.

A new radial menu for food allows you to select your food rather than going through the inventory.

Seagulls now swoop down on surfaced loot, great for spotting treasure in the distance.

When loot is harpooned, it is now easier to drop it on the ship.

Bait crates spawn on islands. It is also possible to buy them from members of the Hunter’s Call or the Merchant Alliance.

When the fishing rod is in use, you can now access a radial menu to select the bait of your choice.

New Emissary rewards are unlockable.

Mermaid statues are now easier to destroy and can drop more gems than before.

Flags can now be changed from the Naval Chanter.

More Captain’s Voyages are offered.

Events from Captains’ sessions will now be recorded in the Logbook.

Hunter’s Call items can now be sold to Sovereigns.

A member of the Hunter’s Call is finally back at Stephen’s Spoils.

A new Plunder Pass is to be completed. 100 free rewards. Rewards reserved for legendary pirates. A paid version gives access to other exclusive rewards.

New items are available for purchase in the Pirate Emporium.

The Hearing Things emote can be obtained for free in the Pirate Emporium.

Sea of ​​Thieves Season 9 is available now. The title is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. It is of course included in Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.