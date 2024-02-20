Search for couple who robbed and beat an elderly adult in Inwood

The uniformed police are seeking to find the whereabouts of a couple who beat and robbed a 71-year-old man at an Inwood subway station.

We can see the alleged attackers in this surveillance video.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., when the older adult was on the platform of the “A” line of the subway, heading south, at the 207th Street station. West and Broadway.

When he realized that his cell phone had fallen on the chair on the platform, he returned to pick it up.

It was there that two strangers, a man and a woman, asked him to unlock the phone, but the man refused.

They then threw him to the ground, took his mobile device and fled the scene, boarding a train to an unknown destination.

The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.