Season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ will be shorter than the first

Highly anticipated by fans, season 2 of House of the Dragon will be shorter than the previous one. According to the American media Deadlinethe second installment of the HBO spin-off series Game of Thrones will feature eight episodes, two less than the first season, released in August 2022.

If HBO’s plan was originally to give fans “a new 10-episode arc,” Deadline reports that many storyline changes have been made to best serve this season’s story. Announced at the end of last August, it is expected in the summer of 2024 on HBO.

Viewing record and Golden Globe

House of Dragoninspired by the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, takes place several hundred years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

King Viserys 1st Targaryen must choose an heir to succeed him on the throne. While his brother Daemon is the ready-made successor, his daughter, Rhaenyra, enters the race. At the same time, the civil war called “Dance of the Dragons” is looming.

real cardboard, House of the Dragon notably broke the record for the most viewed episode in the United States with nearly 9.99 million viewers present when it was launched. The HBO program was also awarded the Golden Globe for Best Drama TV Series in 2023.