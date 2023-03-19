season opening

The outdoor season is just around the corner, depending on the weather the clay courts open in early/mid-April.
Get to know our attractive club and enjoy tennis on the beautiful grounds of the TC Bludenz in the sports center at Schmittenstraße 35. In addition to 9 outdoor courts, there are also 2 indoor courts available. Under www.tennis04.at/bludenz Interested parties can register and choose between guest booking or membership.
Are you a beginner or want to improve your game? Contact our experienced club trainer Ajit Alexander and his coaching team at [email protected] or 0664/3085958.
Our young women’s team is playing in the 1st Bundesliga this year, top tennis is guaranteed. The first home games will take place on May 13th and 28th, starting at 11:00 a.m. You can find us at tcbludenz.at as well as on Facebook and Instagram. Inquiries please below [email protected].