season opening

The outdoor season is just around the corner, depending on the weather the clay courts open in early/mid-April.

Get to know our attractive club and enjoy tennis on the beautiful grounds of the TC Bludenz in the sports center at Schmittenstraße 35. In addition to 9 outdoor courts, there are also 2 indoor courts available. Under www.tennis04.at/bludenz Interested parties can register and choose between guest booking or membership.

Are you a beginner or want to improve your game? Contact our experienced club trainer Ajit Alexander and his coaching team at [email protected] or 0664/3085958.