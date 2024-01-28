Seaweed can survive nuclear war and avoid famine

An international team of researchers says seaweed may be a resilient food source that could save humanity from hunger in the event of a nuclear war.

The study, published in the journal Earth’s Future, found that seaweed is resilient enough to survive and thrive in tropical oceans even after a full-blown nuclear war.

According to researchers, if a nuclear war broke out and thousands of warheads were exchanged between nuclear powers, it is estimated that 150 Teragrams (Tg) of soot emissions could be expelled into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight for years.

However, they found that there would still be enough sunlight for the algae to photosynthesize and grow, even with black carbon in the atmosphere.

With optimal surface area for production and preparation, seaweed could satisfy the equivalent of 45% of global food demand after just nine months of intensified production.

“Investing in the construction of seaweed farms could prevent global famine in scenarios of abrupt reduction in sunlight, potentially avoiding a significant number of deaths from starvation,” said David Denkenberger, associate professor of mechanical engineering.

Another recent study, however, offers a different perspective on the impact of nuclear war and the dire consequences for all life around the world, including the annihilation of marine life.

The authors simulated the climate impacts of nuclear wars between the United States, Russia and India-Pakistan and said the result would be global cooling, with sea ice expanding toward coastal communities.

The recovery of the ocean, according to that study, would be very slow: decades on the surface and hundreds of years at depth, with thousands of years in colder waters like the Arctic. He said marine ecosystems would not only be deeply disrupted by the initial impact of a nuclear war, but would further deteriorate with the new state of the ocean, impacting the global ecosystem.

Ravi Rebbapragada, president of Mines, Minerals & PEOPLE, an emerging alliance of environmental advocates in India, stressed that nuclear war must be avoided at all costs, regardless of any of the findings.

“At a fundamental point, a nuclear war is not only dangerous, but will have a lasting effect on the global climate to the point of no return,” he said.

Nutritional value

Seaweed, often eaten in salads or as dried food wraps, is rich in protein, minerals, vitamins, essential amino acids and fatty acids.

Michael Roleda, professor at UP-MSI and co-author of the study, told SciDev.Net that after a nuclear war the algae would be suitable for human consumption, of course they would naturally absorb pollutants from the environment, but that the toxic substances bound together and concentrated in the algae could be reduced to safe levels.

“For example, post-harvest processing and pre-consumer preparation, such as washing and drying, enzymatic reaction, and blanching or cooking, among others, have been found to significantly reduce the concentration of iodine and heavy metals in seaweed,” said.

Seaweed production is a lifeline for many families living in poor coastal communities in low-income countries. The organism is largely protected underwater and can grow faster than any other known agricultural crop.

According to a 2021 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization, farmed seaweed production in Asia contributed 97% of the 34.7 million tonnes produced globally. In addition to being consumed as food, it is used as a food additive for animals and cosmetics.

China currently produces more than 50% of the world’s supply, followed by Indonesia. Other notable producers are South Korea and the Philippines.

Source: Phys.org, Vistaalmar.es, Agu.org