Sebastin Yatra, about love: I don’t know how to endure a longer relationship because it makes me want to be unfaithful

Sebastien Travel He is one of those well-known faces who enjoys prominence for having a fairly intense private life based on love and heartbreak. Since his rise to fame, the artist from Medellín has lived love stories that have grabbed the occasional headline in the media, but, really, He has only been in love with Aitana and Tini Stoessel, as revealed in Alone with…podcast hosted by Vicky Martn Berrocal.

These two relationships have been more mutual love, where I have felt good because it has been very nice. Yatra has made a confession that has generated a certain impact on social networks, stating that he cannot have a relationship of more than a year because he is tempted to be unfaithful, although he is in love with his partner. My longest relationship has been one year, but I don’t know how to endure a longer relationship because it makes me want to be unfaithful..

I don’t see it as crazy to have an open relationship.

A confession that suggests that the artist could have been disloyal to Aitana, although it is not entirely clear. He also does not rule out having an open relationship with her next partner, a love scenario that is very fashionable.

With the type of life I have, I think in a more open way and I don’t see it as crazy to have at some point in my life a more open relationship than what we are used to from our parents.where there was also a lot of hypocrisy, because infidelity is not a thing of the 21st century (…) For me, sex goes in a drawer and they are like on the same shelf, but there is a drawer that is sex and another drawer it is love.

Yatra says that when she has a partner she tries to party less so as not to be unfaithful. When you are in a relationship, you start to limit yourself a lot, you party less to avoid liking someone. The Colombian also assures that if one day he has a relationship with a man, he would live it openly and relaxed despite the inappropriate comments he may receive.