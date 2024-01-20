Sebastin Yatra and his reaction to the secret escape of Aitana and Enzo Vogrincic

The alarms in the tabloid press went off this Friday as a result of a secret getaway to Paris starring Aitana and Enzo Vogrincicactor The Snow Society, a highly successful film that was released just a few days ago. The artist and the interpreter They were photographed with the stewards of the crew that took them to the city of love. One of them shared it on her social networks, and, as expected, many users predicted that the two could have started a romantic relationship.

Girls, you’re not going to believe who I took on the plane today!!!, he wrote accompanied by the images of the protagonists, but separately. Enzo is gorgeous and Aitana is the kindest and kindest person in the world. She has been tremendously nice. I didn’t say they came together. The alleged couple enjoyed the tourism that the French capital offers in every corner. This was demonstrated with the image that both shared in the same space of time from the Eiffel Tower.

Even so, some users were cautious about this information, given that this trip to Paris could be an advertising campaign for Paris Fashion Week. María Patio pointed out that the actor contacted the artist on his own initiative when she made public her breakup with Sebastin Yatra.. He conveyed his desire to have a date in person and she got it. I traveled from Madrid to Montevideo. The journalist says that Aitana was the one who suggested the trip to Paris.

The plan materialized shortly after, when the interpreter traveled to Madrid from Montevideo And all this without first having met in person. The former triumph was also related to the Catalan businessman, Biel Juste, after they were both hunted in a bar in Costa Rica.

They invent a lot of pods

As expected, Sebastien Travel, Aitana’s last official partner, has spoken out about the alleged love story of the artist and the Uruguayan actor. The singer and songwriter laments the pods that are invented about his ex-partner, although His only wish is for her to be happy.. I don’t know, they invent a lot of things here, the truth is, poor thing, because they invent a lot of nonsense. What I want is for her to be happy, and so am I, regardless of who she is with or not.

