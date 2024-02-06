Sebastin Yatra reveals the reason for his breakup with Tini Stoessel: It was something immature

There were no third parties in the breakup between Sebastin Yatra and fellow singer Tini Stoessel. This is clear from the words of the interpreter, who has been sincere in an interview with the Mexican edition of the magazine GQ.

And one of the speculations regarding the end of the couple formed by the Colombian and the Argentine pointed out that he had been unfaithful with the actress Danna Paolawhich he has also denied in his talk with the publication.

When a relationship of this type becomes so big, it is exciting, because it is like a romantic movie and you are the protagonist. But you also see that you are only part of that story. I was somewhat immature and I was not at the right time for that. I feel like I lost my individualitysays the young man.

Denial

We never exchanged flirtatious messages at any time. However, I think that today there are still people who think that I was with herthe singer has said about the speculation that he could be with Danna Paola, actress of lite.

According to the singer, after the breakup, he felt that suddenly, He became the villain of the movie, for no apparent reason. I received a lot of criticismsaid the young man, who has also stated that he is no stranger to people’s comments and that they do affect him.