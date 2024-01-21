Second inmate in custody at Rikers Island dies

This is the second time this year that an inmate has died while in police custody at Riker’s Island.

The Department of Corrections says Manuel Luna, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center on Friday night.

On January 4, Chima Williams, 43, died during a basketball game.

The department says it is conducting a full investigation into both deaths and will “cooperate with all outside investigative entities.”

In the past two years, more than two dozen people have died while in custody at Rikers Island.

The deaths have increased protests, both for the long-term closure of that prison and for a federal takeover of the prison system.

Several political leaders and advocates, along with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, are calling for a federal receivership.