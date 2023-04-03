Secret Invasion: 3 questions about the series that will revive Marvel

It’s been a long time coming, but this time, that’s it, the Marvel series Secret Invasion finally has a release date on Disney+. It is therefore from June 21, 2023 that subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to follow the adventures of Nick Fury and his fight against the Skrulls. The opportunity for us to come back in three questions on this production which should help the MCU to revive.

Secret Invasion, a darker tone?

The new trailer revealed this weekend by Marvel clearly shows a series with a very serious tone. It must be said that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has a hard time dealing with the extraterrestrials who hatch a major plot by slipping into the place of the inhabitants of the Earth. In any case, he can count on several interesting allies such as Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and Don Cheadle.

It is too early to tell, but this trailer reveals a rather dark atmosphere, which would not displease us. The last parts of the MCU indeed tended to defuse any tension by adding a joke not always inspired to relax the atmosphere.

What casting for Secret Invasion?

Alongside Samuel L. Jackson, we will have the pleasure of finding some sure values ​​and in particular Martin Freeman known for his participation in Bilbo et Sherlock. Emilia Clarke, the star of Game of Thrones joins the MCU in a role that still remains mysterious.

We also think of Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders) which will play a skrull. Olivia Colman (The Crown) et Ben Mendelsohn (Ready Player One) complete this very solid distribution.

Any good surprises to expect?

If the story promises to be the most perilous for Nick Fury, and some announce his disappearance, we can note that he has already been announced in the cast of The Marvels, a film which will take over from the series in November.

For the rest, Secret Invasion could reveal real surprises if it is relatively faithful to the comics from which it is inspired. In comics, the skrulls have indeed taken the place of important characters in the Marvel cinematic universe, and even superheroes, like Spider-Man and Iron Man.

Of course, the studio will not be able to afford everything and it is supposed to respect the frame of the MCU but we should however witness spectacular reversals.

The challenge for Secret Invasion is also to install a paranoid atmosphere, where the public could begin to doubt what they see. We can also imagine discussions between the episodes where the spectators will wonder if a protagonist is indeed himself, or if it is an extraterrestrial who has taken his appearance.