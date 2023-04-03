Secret Invasion: the next big Marvel series is illustrated in a trailer, with a release date

The next Marvel series, Secret Invasion, is illustrated in a new trailer, with Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury. Will she be able to relaunch a phase 5 which is struggling to convince? Answer on June 21, 2023.

In the new trailer for the upcoming series Secret Invasion on Disney Plus, the man behind the Avengers prepares for a war only he can fight. Nick Fury, who we hadn’t seen since Spider-Man: Far From Homewill soon have its own series.

Secret Invasion: a trailer for the Marvel series

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for its upcoming spy series, Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Also returning are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir are also expected to attend.

Secret Invasion marks Nick Fury’s full-fledged return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the character last highlighted in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. In this film, this version of Fury was revealed to be a shape-shifting Skrull. In a post-credits scene, it was revealed that the real Fury was secretly working somewhere in space.

The question remains whether the series will be able to save the MCU’s Phase 5, which is off to a rocky start. She started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaa film deemed a fiasco by many critics. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow in May, with other projects on the horizon such as Echo or season 2 of Loki.

Series Secret Invasioncreated by Kyle Bradstreet is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.