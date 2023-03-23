Secretly photographed: This is where Iris Klein has her first date with a married man

tz stars

Anyone who thinks that Iris Klein has had enough of love after her husband Peter’s alleged affair is very wrong: the Katzenberger mom met for a date in the middle of Palma.

Palma – Behind Iris Klein (55) there are months to forget: Since the Katzenberger-Mama wants her (still) husband Peter (55) caught in an affair with actress Yvonne Woelke (41), her world is upside down.

In tears, the “Goodbye Germany” emigrant left the shared finca and dared to make a new start. This also includes a new man for the 55-year-old.

Iris Klein meets a new man for the first time – does it work with the “Goodbye Germany” emigrant?

Most recently, Iris Klein repeatedly indicated that she was interested in falling in love again – a wish that could soon come true?

The events of the past weekend (March 18th and 19th) at least speak for it: Already on Friday (March 17th) Iris Klein had her first date since separating from Peter. The 55-year-old recorded this via Instagram, showing in her story that the two had apparently made themselves comfortable with a cup of tea at a fireplace – romantic!

The date apparently went so well that a second meeting was arranged for the following day, as Iris Klein revealed enthusiastically: “He and I had a great date and are now meeting again for lunch.” The quick reunion took place in Hard Rock Cafe in Palma.

What’s going on between Iris Klein and actor Jan Schick? The “Goodbye Germany” emigrant and the Hugh Jackman doppelganger spent a few hours together over the weekend – most likely a date! (Photomontage) © Screenshot/Instagram/Iris Klein/Jan Schick

A photo shared by the Mallorca branch of the US restaurant chain on Instagram shows the Katzenberger mom sitting at a table with several men in the restaurant. One of them is Jan Schick, who is Iris’ new heart man.

Iris Klein’s date is married – are they planning a future together in Mallorca?

A lot is known about Casanova: Jan Schick works as an actor and earns his money, among other things, as a double for Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. The problem: The celebrity double is said to be married, like bild.de reported – actually a no-go for Iris Klein given the events of the past few months.

But apparently neither the 55-year-old nor her daughters are bothered by that: “He’s really a 10 out of 10,” said Jenny Frankhauser (30) enthusiastically and Daniela Katzenberger (36) also raved: “He looks really cool.” Iris Klein has now commented on the rumorsas reported by MANNHEIM24.

A photo from the Hard Rock Cafe in Palma shows Iris Klein (back left) with some men at a table – among them: her alleged date Jan Schick © Screenshot/Instagram/Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca

And Jan Schick? He is silent – ​​but also shared snapshots of the two dates on his Instagram page. Apparently, the actor is planning to emigrate to Mallorca soon and be accompanied by “Goodbye Germany”.

In any case, he should have a good connection to the production thanks to his date. Iris Klein’s nemesis also recently made headlines: Yvonne Woelke receives anonymous calls from Mallorca – a stalker? Sources used: instagram.com/iris_klein_mama_, instagram.com/germanjackman, instagram.com/hrcmallorca, bild.de