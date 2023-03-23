See List of Functional Foods | metropolises

Functional foods are those that offer extra health benefits beyond their basic nutrients. This is because they contain bioactive substances with specific physiological effects on the human body.

This type of food contributes to strengthening the immune system and warding off chronic diseases. With the right choices, a diet based on functional foods can also help with weight loss.

Nutritionist Cris Ribas Esperança mentions the main foods in the group for you to add to your shopping list:

Whole grains: are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals, which may reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer;

Fruits and vegetables: they are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which can help prevent chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s;

Omega-3: is an essential fatty acid found in fish, nuts and seeds. It can reduce the risk of heart disease, inflammation and depression;

Probiotics: are beneficial bacteria found in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut, for example. They help balance intestinal flora and can improve digestion, immunity and mental health;

Prebiotics: these are fibers found in foods such as garlic, onion, artichoke, asparagus and green banana biomass. They feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut, improving gut health and, moreover, nutrient absorption;

Green Tea: Contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce the risk of chronic disease and improve brain health.

