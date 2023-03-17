See the work to capture the violent eagle duel on picture

For three years, the British BBC and the public service companies SVT and PBS have produced two programs about Swedish nature, which are now making their world premiere on SVT Play. In the documentary, among other things, they managed to capture unique images of the violent “eagle duel”, but also of lynxes, which are shy and difficult to photograph.

By mounting cameras where it was thought that lynxes had moved, a photographer managed to film two individuals communicating with each other via a pine tree, says Henrik Ekman.

– I was surprised by the fantastically beautiful pictures of lynx. It tickles the imagination. Around our forests there are many such pines on which this lynx left its “love letter”.





Here the lohonan finds the scent trail from the lohan on a pine tree. Photo: SVT/Nature of the world

Watch the documentary Nature of the World: The Heart of Sweden on SVT Play. The next episode can be seen on 23/3 at 9pm on SVT1.