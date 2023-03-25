Sega adds twelve new games to Sonic Origins with Plus update

Sega has announced a new version of the Sonic Origins collection released last year, which we suspect will make many hedgehog fans happy. Sonic Origins features newly restored versions of Sonic the Hedgehog (1991), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992), Sonic CD (1993), and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles (1994).

The new version, called Sonic Origins Plus, however, contains twelve new titles that were all originally released for the Game Gear handheld console. These are:

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Sonic Blast

Sonic Chaos

Sonic Drift

Sonic Drift 2

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble

Tails Adventure

Tails’ Skypatrol

In addition to the new games, the Plus version of Sonic Origins also lets you play as Amy Rose in the classic titles. Sonic Origins Plus will be released digitally and physically on June 23, 2023 for a suggested retail price of $39.99. If you already own Sonic Origins, you can download the update digitally for $9.99.