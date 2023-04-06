On the same subject
Seine-Saint-Denis: four police officers, suspected of theft, violence and possession of drugs, tried this Thursday
Gérald Darmanin invites LFI deputy Thomas Portes “to spend a day with the Brav-M”
“The objective is to break the dynamic of local dealers”: BFMTV followed the CRS 8, deployed in Marseille
Pensions: according to Gérald Darmanin, since March 16, 1851 arrests and 132 attacks on parliamentary offices identified
“I don’t agree with him”: Gérald Darmanin reacts to Pap Ndiaye’s comments on police violence
Law enforcement: follow Gérald Darmanin’s hearing live at the National Assembly
Gérald Darmanin: “Part of the far left is in a form of violence”
“There have been 41 foiled attacks since 2017”, says Gérald Darmanin
Gérald Darmanin: “Working-class neighborhoods suffer from drug trafficking and consumers”
Case of little Tony: a neighbor retried for “non-denunciation of ill-treatment of a minor” this Wednesday
In Marseille, a CRS 8 unit arrived to fight against drug trafficking and urban violence
Haut-Rhin: a 14-year-old teenager, suspected of preparing an attack, was arrested
Éric Dupond-Moretti wants to relaunch prison work
“When Donald Trump is in trouble, he attacks. It’s his instinct,” says Stephen Collinson (CNN)