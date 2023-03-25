Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber: How did the death threats actually come about?

Will a clear announcement finally end years of unnecessary trouble?

In an Instagram post, pop star Selena Gomez (30) supports model Hailey Bieber (26). Justin Bieber’s (29) wife has been hostile to fans for years. Now Gomez is addressing the public with haunting words!

“Hailey Bieber has reached out to me and let me know that she has received death threats and hateful negativity,” writes Selena Gomez on her Instagram story.

And makes it clear: “That’s not what I stand for. Nobody should have to experience hate or bullying.”

Selena Gomez fans have attacked Hailey Bieber for years.

The reason: Selena was once the great on-off love of Justin Bieber (2010 to 2018). Just a few months after the couple finally split, Bieber married his current wife, Hailey Bieber. An absurdity for many fans.

Justin Bieber and his Hailey have been married since 2018 Foto: Agency People Image

All three have repeatedly tried to appease the fans over the past few years.

In 2019, Justin Bieber urged everyone to accept Hailey as their wife, adding that he will always have a place in his heart for Gomez. In September 2022, Hailey Bieber made it clear on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she and Gomez had no problem with each other and that they hit it off. And Selena Gomez also spoke out against hateful Internet comments, and even posed cheek-to-cheek with Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022.

Earlier this year, the Gomez-Bieber drama restarted over an eyebrow lift

The stumbling block was a video that Selena published on the TikTok platform in February. In the clip, she reveals to her followers that her eyebrow lifting went wrong – and takes it with humor.

The eyebrows of contention: This shot was posted by Selena Gomez in her stories Foto: TikTok

Posted a few hours later Kylie Jenner (25) took a selfie in her Instagram story and let Selena’s fans assume that she was making fun of the singer. Because it was about an eyebrow fail. A little later, Kylie also posted the screenshot of a FaceTime call from her friend Hailey Bieber – with close-ups of her eyebrows.

Eyebrows in close-up: did Hailey and Kylie make fun of Selena? At least that’s what the fans thought Photo: Instagram

This was a hit with Selena’s fans straight away — though everyone involved dismissed any rumors of a feud as bullshit and the eyebrow attack as “far-fetched.”

On February 23, Selena Gomez then announced a break from social media, explaining online: “I’m 30, I’m too old for this.” However, her break only lasted a few days because the drama unfortunately did not resolve up in the air. On the contrary – the feud rumors were fueled on the net again and again and then apparently even culminated in death threats against Hailey Bieber.

But now it should finally be over, demands Selena Gomez in her new Instagram story. Because death threats clearly go too far! “I’ve always championed kindness and I really want all of that to stop,” Justin Bieber’s ex said.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been in an off-again relationship for years Foto: picture alliance/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hailey Bieber, in turn, posted on her Instagram Story that she thanks Gomez for “speaking up.” “Because she and I have been discussing for the past few weeks how to move on from this ongoing history between her and I,” the model said.

And further: “The last few weeks have been very tough for everyone involved and millions of people see so much hate, which is extremely damaging. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only lead to extreme division rather than bringing people together.”

Hailey Bieber responded to Selena Gomez’s words on Instagram Photo: instagram/haileybieber

Pop star Justin Bieber’s wife also made it clear in her statement that comments are sometimes simply “taken out of context” or simply misinterpreted.

Her conclusion: “We all need to think more about what we post and what we say, including me. Ultimately, I believe that love will always outweigh hate and negativity and that there is always a way to show more empathy and compassion towards one another.”