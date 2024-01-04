Selena Gomez announces her upcoming retirement from music: “I’m tired”

The list of musical hits Selena Gomez It’s quite long. “Calm Down”, “Lose You To Love Me”, “Taki Taki” or “The Heart Wants What It Wants” are just some of the hits that have taken her to the top in her more than ten years. as a singer. However, this list seems to be staying that way since I would be determined to leave music soon.

In a podcast interview Smartlessby Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the 31-year-old interpreter commented that one of her plans is to dedicate herself solely to acting. “I feel like I have one more album in me, but I’ll probably go for acting,” he said, revealing that his idea is to quit music.

Although the interviewers told her that she did not have to choose a single path, she is clear that she wants to slow down her professional life. “I want to relax because I’m tired”said Selena Gomez, who began working in the entertainment world when she was just 14 years old.

Her career took off when she signed with Disney, specifically the artist appeared in the series Wizards of Waverly Place. It was precisely Disney that encouraged him to be a singer, although that had never been his dream.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never intended to be a full-time singer, but apparently that hobby turned into something else,” she adds in the same interview. “I don’t think I’m the best singer, but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs”said.

In addition to acting and music, Selena Gomez also has a makeup line.