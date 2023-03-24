Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez came to the defense of Hailey Bieber for the attacks she has received on social networks, by fans.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she’s been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

“This is not what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I have always advocated for kindness and I really want all of this to stop,” he wrote on his social network.

The attacks have been going on since Hailey got engaged to Justin a couple of months after ending her long-term relationship with Selena.

And since then Gomez fans use any pretext to attack Bieber’s wife.

Lately, fans took Kylie Jenner’s posts with Hailey as an insult to Selena about her eyebrows.

Now Gomez has made it clear that she has put the issue of Bieber and his girlfriend behind her and wants her followers to do the same, so much so that Selena follows Hailey on Instagram.