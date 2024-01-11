Selena Gomez plays singer Linda Ronstadt in a biographical film

MIAMI.- Selena Gomez is already preparing for his next project: a film biography of the singer American Linda Ronstadt. The news was confirmed by Great Eastern Music, a music publisher created by Blue Bayou manager John Boylan.

“The long-rumored Linda Ronstadt biopic is now in the works. Selena Gomez is attached to play Linda. The two recently spent a few hours at Linda’s house discussing the project and getting to know each other,” pointed to the site.

According to Great Eastern Music, the film is produced by James Keach, the same man who produced the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Linewhich won a Oscar, and Ronstadt’s Grammy-winning documentary, The Sound of My Voicealong with Boylan.

So far, it is unknown what Ronstadt’s biographical film will be called.

The project

Although it was not Selena herself who made the announcement, the artist shared on Tuesday, January 9 in her Instagram stories a photograph showing the singer’s book titled Simple Dreams: A Musical Memoir. Later, the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building It indicated that she would be away from her social platform, as she had to concentrate on other important projects.

Likewise, Ronstadt shared on Instagram and Facebook screenshots of media outlets reporting on the rumor of the film and wrote: “It all started with a simple dream.”

The role does not seem to surprise either Selena or her followers, as the artist has admitted in the past that she has always been compared to Linda.

“They always told me that I look like her. And I started listening to her music because of that,” she commented during her participation in the program On Air With Ryan Seacrest in 2015.

Linda Ronstadt is known for her American popular songs. She has eleven Grammys, three American Music Awards, one Emmy and she was nominated for a Tony and a Golden Globe.