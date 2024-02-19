Selena Gomez strips naked in a bathtub to promote her new song

Selena Gomez is one of the famous Americans who have been best able to take advantage of the stardom they acquired during their youth. The actress became one of the most prominent performers in fictions such as Walker Texas Ranger, The adventures of Zack and Cody and, above all, Wizards of Waverly Place.

But her professional career is not limited solely to her role as an actress, but her work as a singer must also be highlighted. At first she started recording for different Disney Chanel projects, He later collaborated with the Jonas Brothers and, in the end, ended up pursuing a solo career, although he has worked with artists of the stature of Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

Selena, who has approximately 430 million followers on her Instagram account, has shared several photographs to promote her next song, Love On, which will be released on next February 22. The publication, which has almost six million likes, is a kind of trip through Paris.

Related news

Thus, we can see Selena having a croissant with coffee or chocolate on a terrace in the French capital, posing in a room with visual effects or enjoying the streets surrounding the Eiffiel Tower. However, There is one that doesn’t particularly fit with the rest in which she appears naked in a bathtub, only covered by bath foam.

Price per publication on Instagram

In addition to being a singer and actress, Selena Gomez is a successful businesswoman. All you have to do is pay attention to her followers on her Instagram, where she is the most viewed woman on the social network, which allows her to be a company in herself. That has allowed him, In addition to receiving astronomical contracts from different brands, he charges a whopping one and a half million dollars for each post he shares on Instagram.