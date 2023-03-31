Selenskyj remembers the massacre in Butscha

On the first anniversary of the liberation of the small town of Bucha from Russian troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commemorated the victims together with international guests. “On the streets of Bucha the world saw Russian evil. Evil without disguise,” said the head of state in Bucha today. The Kremlin wanted to commit such crimes on other streets of Ukraine and the world. But thanks to Ukraine, that was prevented.

“Ukrainian people, you have stopped the greatest inhuman force of our time,” the 45-year-old addressed the people of the country. Russia wants to destroy human dignity. But that will never happen in Ukraine. “Bucha became the city after seeing which the world really changed, the world really woke up,” Zelenskyy said. “Russian evil will fall right here in Ukraine and will not be able to rise again. Humanity will triumph.”

International guests present

A huge Ukrainian flag was hoisted at a newly created place for Bucha’s defenders. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the heads of government of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia – Eduard Heger, Robert Golob and Andrej Plenkovic – took part in the commemoration. At the central St. Andrew’s Church, they also commemorated the dead at a site where mass graves were found. The names of about 80 civilians buried there during the Russian occupation and eleven soldiers and police officers were read out.

After their invasion a good 13 months ago, Russian troops captured the small town of Bucha near Kiev in early March. On March 30th they withdrew again. Three days later, published images of the corpses of civilians, some tied up, caused horror around the world. Bucha is a symbol of Russian war crimes around the world. Of more than 1,000 civilians killed in the Kiev region, over 400 bodies were found in the city alone.

Von der Leyen: The sight has burned itself into memory

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also recalled the war crimes committed in Butscha today. “The sight of mass graves and body bags lined up on the ground is forever etched in my memory,” she said in a video message. After the liberation of the city in spring 2022, she traveled to the scene of the incident.

“Russian soldiers looted and burned down houses, tortured, raped and murdered innocent civilians,” said the top German politician. Among other things, she recalled young men with their hands tied behind their backs who had been shot in the head.

“Not even women and children were spared,” said von der Leyen. The cold-blooded executions are part of a larger plan. The Kremlin wants to eliminate Ukraine, its independence and democracy.