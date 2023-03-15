Selenskyj sees Russian attack power on the verge of exhaustion

Thanks to Western help, Russia’s attack is on the verge of failure, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Arms shipments and other assistance “are especially important now, when one senses that Russian aggression is nearing the moment where it can break,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address tonight. But constant pressure on Russia is necessary, he demanded.

In his speech, Zelenskyj addressed the decisions made today at another meeting of the Ramstein format. Arms deliveries to Kiev are coordinated via this format – named after the US air force base in Ramstein in the German Rhineland-Palatinate, where several meetings with Ukraine were held. The Ukrainian head of state said it had decided to supply ammunition and anti-aircraft weapons. Reports of ammunition shortages in both warring parties had recently increased.

Selenskyj also explicitly thanked Denmark, which is setting up an aid fund of around seven billion crowns (940 million euros) for Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that continuing sanctions pressure on the resource power was also important for the victory over Russia. In this context, it is necessary to prevent Moscow from circumventing the sanctions. Observers have long noted that Western exports that used to go to Russia are now being routed through third countries like Turkey to circumvent trade restrictions.