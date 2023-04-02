Seminar room in Potsdam: Two women accidentally locked in

Two women were locked in a room after the end of a seminar in Potsdam. The leader of the seminar locked the room on Saturday after the end of the event for reasons that have not yet been clarified police on Sunday. A spokeswoman said the course took place in several rooms.

In another room there were still the women’s jackets, so the director should have seen that someone was there, they said. The two women concerned asked the police for help via the emergency call. They were freed after about 45 minutes. The police initially filed a criminal complaint on suspicion of deprivation of liberty on. (dpa)

