Senate reveals aid agreement for Ukraine and reforms to border and asylum policy

WASHINGTON — Senators on Sunday released a long-awaited $118 billion bill that combines border immigration control policies with military aid to Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, part of an effort unlikely to succeed amid the strong skepticism from Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The proposal is President Joe Biden’s best chance to replenish Ukraine with war aid, a prominent foreign policy goal shared by both Senate Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and the top Republican there, Sen. Mitch McConnell. The upper house is expected to hold a crucial test vote on the legislation this week but faces a wall of opposition from conservatives.

Biden reacted almost immediately, saying he “strongly” supports the bipartisan deal that will provide billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine and Israel, while bolstering border security and toughening asylum laws.

“We have reached a bipartisan agreement on national security that includes the toughest and fairest border reforms in decades. I strongly support it,” Biden said in a statement. The president urged Congress to “quickly approve” the package so he can sign it and turn it into law.

While Congress is deadlocked on approving $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, the United States has halted shipments of munitions and missiles to kyiv, leaving Ukrainian soldiers at a “disadvantage” in their fight against the Russian invasion.

Asylum reform

In an attempt to overcome opposition from House Republicans, McConnell had insisted last year that changes to border policy be included in the national security funding package. The bill would reform the border asylum system with faster, stricter enforcement, and give presidents new powers to immediately expel immigrants. if the authorities are overwhelmed by the high number of people seeking asylum.

But in a shift on immigration in an election year, Biden and many Democrats have embraced the idea of ​​tougher border enforcement, while former President Donald Trump and his allies have criticized the proposed measures as insufficient.

Republican Johnson said Sunday in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he had tried to directly involve Republican representatives in the Senate negotiation, but was rebuffed. He added that he was not aware of the details of the bill, but that the solution to the border problems should be a House proposal that includes hardline immigration measures.

“What we’re saying is we’ve got to stop the flow,” Johnson said. He also made clear that he — and not Trump — would be the one to decide whether to bring the bill to the floor if it passes the Senate.

Voting on the bill separately

But in a further sign that Johnson is resisting the House package, he said Saturday that the House of Representatives will vote on a separate $17.6 billion military aid package for Israel, a move that allows Republicans to The lower house shows its support for the Israeli government regardless of the Senate agreement.

Still, independent Sen. Krysten Sinema, who negotiated the border proposal, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the measure would be “realistic, pragmatic and the strongest solution to our border crisis in my lifetime.” .

“I am confident that when our bill passes the Senate and reaches the House of Representatives, members of the Lower House, including President Johnson, will have had ample opportunity to read, understand the bill, and ask questions.” Sinema said.

Source: With information from AP and AFP