Senator Scott calls for a strong sentence against spy Rocha and restoration of sanctions on the Cuban regime

The Republican legislator participated in a meeting at the Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Little Havana, which was attended by Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan leaders and activists, among others.

Scott referred to the victims of the two Brothers to the Rescue planeswhich were shot down on February 24, 1996 by MiG fighters of the Cuban regime in international airspace as one of the evidence that the judge who will hand down the sentence against Rocha on April 12 should take into account.

Scott’s words were joined by those of Miriam and Mario de la Peña, parents of Mario M. de la Peña, one of the four volunteers who lost their lives while collaborating in the search and rescue of Cuban rafters who were trying to cross the Strait of Florida to reach the United States, fleeing the Castro regime.

Rocha is a former American diplomat of Colombian origin arrested in December in Miami. During the judicial process against him, Rocha confessed that while he held positions in various US embassies and consulates in different countries, he also spied for Cuba in the last four decades.

The FBI suspects that Rocha was recruited by Cuban intelligence while in Chile in 1973.. He is believed to have used his position as a diplomat to gain access to information sensitive to US national security.

The coordinator of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance (ARC), Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat, supported Scott’s words about a “strong sentence” against the spy Rocha, while Sylvia Iriondo, director of that organization, put in context “the horrible crime” of the downing of the Hermanos al Rescate planes.

“Knowing who is responsible, it is not possible that there has not been justice for Mario de la Peña, Armando Alejandre, Carlos Costa and Pablo Morales,” he emphasized.

Sanctions on the Cuban regime

Meanwhile, Scott reiterated the importance of the so-called DEMOCRACY Law, bipartisan legislation that would allow sanctions to be restored against the Havana dictatorship.

The rule, which has not yet been addressed in the federal Senate, authorizes the imposition of sanctions, such as freezing of assets and denial of entry to the United States, on a foreign person involved in acts of abuse against human rights or in case of support for the international terrorism.

“In addition to sanctions, this law would ensure that Cubans can get internet and they can share their ideas, and they will have a great opportunity to achieve their freedom and democracy,” said the senator.

The possibility of the United States providing satellite internet to the Cuban people has been raised by some legislators. In the eyes of the Castro-communist regime, the initiative would be an attempt by the United States to interfere in Cuba’s internal affairs.

Likewise, Scott recalled that since the demonstrations of July 11, 2021 (J11) in the Caribbean nation, he has been demanding measures from the White House. “But (Joe) Biden (US president) does nothing, the only thing he does is appease the sanctions,” he said.

During the administration of former President Donald Trump, the United States imposed a series of sanctions against the dictatorship, including restrictions on commercial flights, cuts in tobacco and alcohol imports, and limits on remittances.

Political prisoners

luis enrique ferrer.jpg Luis Enrique Ferrer, brother of the Cuban political prisoner José Daniel Ferrer, raises a banner on which a photograph of the opposition leader appears D. CASTROOPED

The senator from Florida also referred to the “terrible” conditions of captivity of the Cuban activist José Daniel Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), arrested and sentenced to four and a half years in prison after the 11J protests.

“This week, we also learned that Jose Daniel Ferrer He is in very poor health in the hands of the Cuban regime. “His brother is here with us today and we hear about the horrible human rights violations to which he is being subjected,” he said.

Luis Enrique Ferrer, brother of the imprisoned opponent, said that the UNPACU leader “is kept in a cell, isolated, incommunicado, a walled-up cell, without being able to speak to anyone (…) They have only allowed him to speak with two or three of his family. minutes”.

After the protests on March 17 in Santiago de Cuba, Bayamo and Santa Marta, among other Cuban towns, a rumor emerged that José Daniel Ferrer had died in prison. His brother stated that “thanks to Senator Scott” his daughter was able to see him for a brief time and see that he was alive, “although he is very deteriorated, too thin,” he coined.

For his part, former Cuban political prisoner Jorge Luis García Pérez ‘Antúnez’ reviewed the case of his brother, the religious leader Loreto Hernández García, and his sister-in-law Donaida Pérez Paseiro, who have been in prison since 11J. A son of Hernández García attended the meeting and displayed a banner in which he demands the freedom of his parents.

In June, Amnesty International declared Hernández García a prisoner of conscience and demanded “urgent action” in favor of the “immediate and unconditional” release of the more than a thousand Cuban political prisoners.