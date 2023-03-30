Senators endorse the appearance of the head of the INM for the death of 39 migrants in a fire

The plenary session of the Senate of the Republic approved by 54 votes from Morena and her allies from the PVEM, PT and PES, and 30 from the PAN, PRI, MC and PRD, which make up the self-appointed containment bloc, to summon to appear Francisco Gardunodirector of the National Institute of Migration (INM), to promptly report on the events of March 27 at the Lerdo Stanton immigration station, located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, where 39 migrants burned to death.

At the proposal of Morena, the majority bench, through Mónica Fernández, the head of the INM must also report on the security measures and protocols for migrants that are established in the different migration centers under its authority and competence in the country.

During the long debate of almost eight hours on the aforementioned tragedy, Ricardo Monreal Ávila, president of the Political Coordination Board (jucopo), the highest governing body of the High camera, due to his status as coordinator of the Morena senatorial caucus, proposed to also summon the Secretaries of the Interior and Foreign Relations, Adán Augusto López Hernández and Marcelo Ebrard, respectively; but the plenary session opposed it by 41 votes from its bench and allies; 39 opposition senators voted in favor and the morenistas Mónica Fernández and Olga Sánchez Cordero voted in abstention, so the proposal was rejected.

Through the approved point of agreement, the Senate urged the Ministries of the Interior, Foreign Relations and the INM to implement immediate actions to address and, where appropriate, repair the damage as a result of the fire that occurred in Ciudad Juárez, as well as the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). and to the Secretariat of Public Function (SFP) to initiate the investigation procedures and criminal and administrative responsibility, define responsibilities and decree the corresponding precautionary measures and in accordance with the law.

The senators also asked the federal government, through the INMcarry out a review of all the detention centers in the country, in order to ensure that the security conditions are met.

The Secretary of Public Security must inform the Senate about the actions carried out by the private security company at the time of the fire in the immigration station.

The Political Coordination Board will create a plural work group to follow up on the facts cited and the request includes that the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAV) immediately attend to direct and indirect victims and urgently register them in the Registry National Victims (Renavi), guaranteeing that their relatives can travel to the country for the necessary procedures, the transfer of the bodies to their places of origin, where appropriate, the necessary psychological, medical, legal attention, as well as reparation full of damage.

[email protected]

kg