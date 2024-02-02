Senators reach agreement on border bill to stop migration

WASHINGTON — Senate negotiators reached an agreement Friday on a proposal to overhaul the asylum system at the U.S. southern border, clearing the way for Senate Democratic and Republican leaders to begin the difficult task of convincing Congress to approve a national security package that would include tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine and immigration issues, as well as funding for Israel and other US allies.

Senator Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic negotiator, announced on social media on Friday that an agreement had been reached and that the text of the bill would be published this weekend.

Senators are still working to finalize the rest of the package, which was initiated by President Joe Biden’s request for $110 billion to provide wartime aid to allies, for domestic defense weapons manufacturing, for humanitarian aid in various parts of the world and for managing the flow of migrants on the southern border of the United States.

Senators are preparing for a key test vote on the package next week, but it already faces a steep climb through Congress.

Reluctant Republicans

Republicans in both chambers have been reluctant to budge on border security policy. Senate Republicans initially demanded that the package include changes to border policy.

“Republicans said the border is a priority and that we should put together a bipartisan bill to help control the border. We’ve done it. We have an agreement,” Murphy said on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s time to make a decision,” he added.

The core group of negotiators has been working for months to create a package that can receive support from a bipartisan coalition in Congress. As they prepared to allow the details of the bill to be scrutinized, it remained to be seen whether they could acquire the required support from both factions.

“The criticism is based on rumors and misconceptions,” independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who was active in crafting the bill, said Thursday.

Source: With information from AP