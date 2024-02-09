Senators seek to stop the Biden Administration’s damage to cross-border trade

The legislation seeks to prohibit Joe Biden close commercial ports of entry and divert Customs and Border Protection personnel from facilitating legal trade to processing foreigners who arrive illegally. Rick Scott and Ted Cruz were joined by Senators Pete Ricketts, Mike Lee and Marsha Blackburn.

“I urge the Senate to approve it immediately”

“Democrats don’t care about border security, and everything the Biden administration demonstrates that fact to the American people. We must do everything we can to force Joe Biden to secure the border and limit his ability to make stupid decisions that harm American trade. “This good bill does just that, and I urge the Senate to pass it immediately,” said the Senator Rick Scott.

For his part, Senator Ted Cruz said that Joe Biden “is harming American farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, truckers and consumers by prioritizing welcoming illegal aliens instead of facilitating legal trade.”

He added: “Joe Biden’s policy of transferring CBP agents from facilitating commercial border crossings to welcoming illegal aliens has caused millions of dollars in economic damage.”

That’s why, This bill “ensures that legal trade will continue to invest in the Texas economy by prohibiting the Biden administration from closing ports of entry on the southern border.”except in limited circumstances, such as physically assisting Border Patrol in apprehensions.”

“250 million dollars in trade per day”

He senador Pete Ricketts He also commented on the matter: “We cannot allow American consumers, businesses and producers to continue paying the price for President Biden’s refusal to secure our border. The decision to close rail traffic in December cost $250 million in trade per day.”.

That is why he appreciated being part of “this effort to protect our critical trade routes and provide critical oversight of any Biden administration personnel decisions that could affect American trade.”

Senator Rick Scott, Republican for Florida -Capitol Washington February 2024 APJ Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. AP/Jose Luis Magana

Biden is “incompetent” in deciding on the border

Another of the senators who support the bill is Mike Lee. As he assured, “the Biden administration’s deliberate refusal” regarding law enforcement at the border is “incompetent.” “It is a blatant disregard for the safety of Americans.”

“Their attempts to obscure the magnitude of this border invasion,” Lee said, “cause significant economic damage.” Likewise, he pointed out that “Just before Christmas last year, President Biden closed rail operations into the United States at several entry points, hurting businesses and Americans, in order to process more illegal aliens across the border”.

Hence, “Senator Cruz’s bill is a necessary countermeasure to hold this administration accountable for its disastrous policies and prevent them from inflicting even more damage on our country.”

What truckers say

The president of the Texas Teamsters Association, John D. Esparza, was blunt: “We cannot lose sight of the fact that international trade is and will continue to be a critical component of the Texas economy in the future. Repurposing federal employees designated to keep commerce flowing at our borders to process migrants will only exacerbate congestion at our borders. “Ultimately, this disrupts our supply chains in ways that Texas will feel in its pockets every day.”

As he proposed: “Good public policy can achieve both and Senator Cruz continues to demonstrate this with well thought out public policies. He understands that we cannot negatively impact trade as a byproduct of addressing the immigration crisis we face. He knows we can secure our borders and keep critical goods moving. He remains a tremendous advocate for economic growth and his latest policy proposal provides strong solutions to congestion at our borders while protecting our highways. “It is important that we recognize this and why the transportation industry supports us.”

Ed GilroyDirector of Advocacy and Public Affairs for the American Teamsters Association, stressed: “Millions of American jobs depend on trucks to seamlessly deliver cargo between the United States and its largest trading partners, Mexico and Canada.. “That is why the efficient processing of this cargo at all land ports of entry is critical to the continuity of our supply chain and our economy.”

“Reducing staffing at checkpoints by reassigning overworked CBP agents does not solve underlying problems at the border; it simply creates new ones. We support Senator Cruz’s effort to help ensure that trade cross-border remains a priority and that CBP retains the necessary resources to facilitate the flow of international trade,” he added.

Protect our supply chain

On the other hand, Ian Jefferiesexecutive director of the Association of American Railroads, noted that “as policymakers work to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis at the border, it is critical to also protect our supply chain, American businesses and communities by maintaining the flow of merchandise between the US and Mexico”.

“Senator Cruz’s bill would help ensure that safe and secure freight movements continue unhindered across North America’s integrated rail network,” he concluded.

Food safety

The National Grain and Feed Association and the American Grain Export Association They issued their position on the matter:

“The Act to Keep International Land Ports of Entry Open takes the necessary measures to ensure the free flow of commerce across the border between the United States and Mexico, which is fundamental to the food security of our countries and the region as a whole.” .

They added: “The closure of the two rail crossings by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in December immediately affected the flow of grains, oilseeds and related products for both humans and livestock. Since that incident, the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) and the American Grain Export Association (NAEGA) have insisted that the governments of both nations ensure a plan is in place to avoid the closure of rail trade through of the border”.

Mexico, the entities’ statement states, is the United States’ main export market for corn and wheat and the second for soybeans.. NGFA and NAEGA members dedicated to “transforming America’s crop” appreciate Senator Cruz’s efforts to keep the border open for trade between our nations.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association also supports the bill.

Background

“The Biden administration closed four border ports of entry in December 2023including two railway bridges key in El Paso and Eagle Pass, Texas. These closures gave the appearance that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was assisting the Border Patrol. However, the CBP monthly update admitted that officers were used to ‘quickly process found people’. Shutting down legal commerce to welcome illegal aliens is unacceptable,” reads the press release from Rick Scott’s office.

Furthermore, as the document expands, “this decision thwarted approximately $250 million in trade per day. He agricultural sector “In particular, it suffered ripple effects throughout the network, as Mexico is a large market for grain exports, with $28.5 billion in sales in 2022.”

The Law to Keep International Land Ports of Entry Open (Keeping International Land Ports of Entry Open Act) “would prevent DHS from diverting personnel from ports of entry unless there is a defined exception. Exceptions include the deployment of CBP agents to physically secure the border, but do not allow diversions of personnel for mere administrative work such as giving welcoming illegal aliens.

This bill “would prohibit the transfer of Department of Homeland Security personnel from an international land port of entry along the southwest border unless such transfer does not affect the processing of commerce through such port of entry, said personnel is immediately replaced or is necessary to actively participate in physical detentions to secure said border. The exceptions do not allow a diversion of personnel to process foreigners who enter the country illegally.”

“The bill includes a built-in accountability mechanism and requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to notify the House, Senate, and the American people which exception applies if he seeks to relocate personnel and close a port of entry,” he concludes. The report.

Bill presented by senators

Source: Press Release: Rick Scott Press Office