Seniors: odd jobs to prepare for retirement

After 55, it is increasingly difficult to find a job. Many seniors are turning to odd jobs, some platforms have even made a specialty of it.

Christine Blasi and Gregory Barunciotwo seniors and a similar pick. At the end of their career, they had to take a small job. Gregory Baruncio60 years old is a chef chipped in a fish restaurant. A job paid at minimum wage, but with staggered hours. To supplement his income, this senior has a little extra job. An activity that brings him nearly 500 euros per month, an investment for the future.

An increasingly common practice

More and more seniors are resorting to odd jobs. “I was in hairdressing, I had worn out shoulders (…) I ended up doing housework to finish my career”says Christine Blasi59 ans. Today, she has a part-time home service job. And his profile is wanted: 17% of company employees a over 50 years old. “It reassures my clients”says Miriam Rosemondhead of the agency. LSpecialized job search sites for seniors are on the rise.