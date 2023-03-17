SENSITIVE VIDEO. This is how they tried to lynch children’s soccer coach accused of abuse in La Plata

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Ringuelet, after an important neighborhood conflict broke out against him, due to a serious accusation: he would have tried to abuse a 13-year-old boy. As this newspaper reported (see: https://www.eldia.com/nota/2023-3-16-4-22-24-intentaron-linchar-a-un-vecino-de-ringuelet-policiales), the episode took place in the block of 23 between 519 and 520, and now the images of how the defendant was rebuked, who had also been a coach of a children’s soccer club, were released.

In the images accessed by EL DIA, it is observed how the mother of the adolescent in question asked for explanations, together with another group of people who accompanied her, for the alleged case of sexual abuse. And she even shows him the supposed nude images that she would have sent the minor to her cell phone.

The video shows how the incident grew in intensity, even ending with beatings that injured the man who was sitting in a chair while receiving insults and threats. Later, someone unrelated to the altercation contacted 911 to warn about what was happening, for which police personnel from the eleventh police station arrived.

After listening mainly to the mother of the minor, the police officers took the attacked man into custody. In the sectional, a case for “investigation of illegality” was investigated. UFI No. 3 intervenes, which also investigates whether in the club where he would have been DT he abused any of the minors he was in charge of.