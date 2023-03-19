Seoul: North Korea fired another missile

Three days after testing a long-range nuclear-capable missile, North Korea has launched another ballistic missile. South Korea’s military today detected the launch of a short-range missile in the west of the neighboring country, the general staff said in the capital Seoul.

The rocket flew about 800 kilometers eastward before crashing into the open sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The US again sent a long-range B-1B bomber to South Korea for air force exercises.

North Korea’s recent missile tests are also seen as a direct response to US military exercises with its ally South Korea. Both countries have denied allegations by Pyongyang that their exercises were in preparation for an attack.