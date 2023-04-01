SEP advances summer vacations and eliminates mega bridge from June

The Ministry of Public Education modified the 2022-2023 school calendar for basic education by eliminating the mega-bridge that was scheduled in June and advancing the summer holidays by one week.

Through a press release, the Secretary of Education and Sports (SEyD) of the state reported that the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) made official a series of adjustments, among which it stands out that the conclusion of classes for students will be on 19 July and not on the 26th of the same month, as was contemplated in the first instance.

Derived from the official publication by the SEP in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the local authority establishes that the end of classes for students is set for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The aforementioned publication stipulates that the delivery of evaluation reports to mothers and fathers or guardians changes for the period from July 14 to 19, 2023.

It is also specified that the Intensive Continuing Training Workshop for Teachers is modified for the days of July 20 to 26, 2023, without considering the presence of students.

Likewise, the teaching activity ends on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which is considered the End of the 2022-2023 School Cycle.

It was reported that the mega-bridge that was contemplated from June 5 to 9 was eliminated so that the school year remains the same, that is, 190 days.