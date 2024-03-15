Sergio Peris-Mencheta talks about his fight against cancer: Step by step

Sergio Peris-Mencheta, the legendary actor from Leaving Class, announced two months ago that heHe had been diagnosed with cancer and was waiting for a bone marrow transplant. I feel vulnerable, terrified and small like never before, and for the last few months, taking stock of every step I take on this earth, I wrote back then on your social media.

In the midst of chemotherapy treatment in the United States, The 48-year-old performer reappears on his Instagram profile to explain how his health is evolving. He is optimistic, trusting in science and in every step he takes with the help of a team of experts in this disease. New bracelet. I don’t know if they refer to the autumn of my discontent or to what autumm is comming in my hair, begins writing.

I’m walking perfectly at the moment. At the halfway point of the second cycle. We continue. Step by Step, Sergio Peris-Mencheta continues to explain. Along with this message, the actor shares an image with a bracelet that reads Fall rickthat is, risk of each.

Enlarge Sergio Peris-Mencheta in the middle of cancer treatment (Instagram)

Treatment in the United States

His decision to be treated in the American country is not without controversy. Many of his followers questioned why the actor rejected Spanish public healthcare in favor of the private healthcare system in the United States. A topic that he has spoken openly about on his social networks: Maybe I shouldn’t justify anything, but now that I still have some extra energy, here are some considerations that would be good to bring to light to avoid misunderstandings and respond to the incipient trolling.

Related news

Sergio Peris-Mencheta says that his decision was to return from the United States, where he has lived for several years with his family, to be treated in our country. However, a sudden illness cut short his plan and he was forced to enter an American hospital.

Being a member of the American Actors Guild (SAG) I have the right to health insurance that covers most of the costs of hospitalization, medications, and more. For work reasons, I have been living between Madrid and Los Angeles for more than eight years. If I had found myself in Spain, I would undoubtedly have put myself in the hands of public health (…) There begins a procedure that destroys my bones in the City of Hope and, among other things, makes it impossible for me to travel anywhere in the short-medium term, neither inside nor outside the United States, he says on Instagram.