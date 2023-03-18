Serie A preview: Lazio vs AS Roma

Lazio AS Roma

Next Sunday at 6:00 p.m. local time, the match of the twenty-seventh day of Serie A will be played, which will face lazio already Rome in it Olympic Stadium.

lazio faces the match with the intention of adding more points to its classification after drawing the last game played against bologna. Since the competition began, the locals have won in 14 of the 26 games played so far in Serie A, with a streak of 41 goals for and 19 against.

For his part, AS Roma suffered a loss to Sassuolo in the last game (4-3), so that a win against lazio It would help you improve your track record in the competition. Of the 26 games he has played this season in Serie A, AS Roma He has won 14 of them with 35 goals for and 25 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, lazio has achieved a balance of seven wins, three losses and three draws in 13 games played at home, numbers that may seem encouraging for AS Romasince they show a certain weakness of the locals in the matches that take place in the Olympic Stadium. In the role of visitor, AS Roma they have been beaten three times and drawn four times in their 13 games so far, making them a team that often scores away from home.

The two rivals have already faced each other before in the stadium of lazioIn fact, the numbers show nine defeats and seven draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have gone a total of six games in a row without losing against this rival in Serie A. The last time they met lazio and Rome in this competition it was in November 2022 and the match ended with a score of 0-1 for the locals.

At the moment, lazio is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points compared to its rival. The locals, before this match, are in fourth place with 49 points in the standings. By your side, AS Roma he has 47 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.