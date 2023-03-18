Series Mania 2023 in Lille until March 24: the most anticipated series

The fifth edition of “Series Mania”, the first international series festival until March 24, hosts 55 series, including the previews of “Greek Salad” and the first episode of the new season of “Succession”

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen him in a troubled series. Kiefer Sutherland, the Jack Bauer of 24 Hours stopwatcha bit aged – he is now 57 – is the hero of a new series, Rabbit Holein French The Burrowbroadcast from the end of March on Paramount +, and presented on Tuesday, March 21, at Series Mania.

He embodies the leader of a team on a “mission impossible”, fine sleuths capable of organizing blows, sort of billiards with 10 cushions, to manage to compromise anyone. The hero finds himself this time in the world of data, at the center of a manipulation, and it is again, as in 24 Hours stopwatchan effective series that makes us fall into doubt.

Yesterday, Friday March 17, the festivals Series Mania opened with the first series of Cedric Klapisch for the Prime Video platform, Greek salad . 21 years later The Spanish inn, Romain Duris had children, and it is his children that we are now tracking, not in Spain, but in Greece. Except that the two have opposite conceptions of life: as much as one invests in humanitarian aid, as much as the other grew up in New York and got involved in start-ups. Two opposing worlds against a backdrop of shared accommodation.

The one who is expected today as the messiah in Lille is Brian Cox, the brilliant British actor who embodies the veteran of the series Succession, whose final season premiere will premiere this week. Shakespearean actor, he brilliantly embodies a press magnate, cruel to his offspring, unable to choose a successor. He is giving a masterclass this Saturday from 6:30 p.m. in Lille, which is already sold out.

We are finally waiting Transatlantic (the box of Netflix), the new series of Anna Winger, the author of Unorthodox. The story takes place this time in Marseille, under the German occupation.

On attend Nollythe new series from the brilliant Russell T Davis, the creator of Years and Years and director of Doctor Who, which tells the true story of an English soap star, suddenly fired after 20 years of television reign, with Helena Bonham Carter, in the title role.

Finally we are waiting on the French side, Bardot, Christopher and Danielle Thompson’s biopic on the story of this national icon.