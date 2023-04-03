Serious accident in Thuringia | B247: Five fatalities are 19-year-old friends

After a serious accident in Thuringia, further details are known. Five 19-year-old friends who were in the same car are said to be among the seven dead.

Seven people were killed in a serious traffic accident on the B247 near Bad Langensalza (Thuringia) on Saturday. Three others were injured, including the person who caused the accident, who suffered life-threatening injuries. Police are now releasing more details about the accident.

Among other things to suspected cause of the accident: The 45-year-old Ronny L. is said to have got into the oncoming lane in a long curve for reasons that are still unknown. His black BMW then crashed into an oncoming Mercedes and a VW Caddy. The BMW driver L. and his passenger (34) survived with serious injuries, as a police spokeswoman confirmed to t-online on Sunday.

Ronny L. does not have a driver’s license, as a police spokeswoman confirmed to t-online. Police also believe he was drunk. However, this still has to be confirmed with a blood test. The “Bild” newspaper reported about it first. According to the police, L. was reported in the Thuringian city of Gotha near Erfurt.

The accident site on the B247 near Bad Langensalza. (Source: Silvio Dietzel)

The police have therefore initiated investigations into negligent homicide against Ronny L. A “routine process”, according to the police spokeswoman; first of all, it had to be clarified whether L. was actually to blame for the accident.

Under the seven victims of the accident According to the police, five friends are: three men and two women, each aged 19, were in the Mercedes when Ronny L. crashed into it. The autopsy will determine whether the impact or the fire was the cause of death, the spokeswoman said. The other two victims (61) were in the VW Caddy and the BMW (44), another passenger in the Caddy survived with serious injuries. According to the spokeswoman, it was also difficult to identify the victims of the accident, some of whom were burned beyond recognition.

Pictures from the scene of the accident showed the wreckage of the completely destroyed cars thrown across the street, one of which was burned out and hanging on a crash barrier. A burned-out wreck stood in the middle of the road. The vehicle, which was not caught in the flames, lay overturned on its side, debris and fire debris were scattered around the area. The police spokeswoman compared the scene to a “battlefield”.

“So Much Life Erased in Seconds”

The police expert finished his work early Sunday afternoon, according to the police spokeswoman for t-online. Based on the wrecks, it must now be checked how the accident happened and why Ronny L. got into the opposite lane. No further details on the course of the accident can be given at this time. In addition, the question is clarified how it came about that the Mercedes and the VW Caddy burst into flames on impact, but not Ronny L’s black BMW.

Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) expressed his condolences to the bereaved on Saturday. “I mourn the dead and feel for the relatives. So much life wiped out in seconds. It remains bewilderment.”