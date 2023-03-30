Seriously – a reboot of the X-Files? Please do not!

Sequels, remakes and reboots as far as the eye can see. In 2023 alone, more than 45 sequels will be released in cinemas. So far I’ve always been relatively relaxed about this. “People” are constantly upset about the fact that only well-known material is rehashed. However, the sales at the worldwide box office speak a clear language. The public wants well-known brands, also as a reboot. I’m generally positive about reissues. But everything has its limits.

Reboots and remakes – basically a good thing

I’m the type of film fan who can live with it if every 10 years a new interpretation of a well-known subject hits the big screen. That’s how I pull “Batfleck” and Robert Pattinson in The Batman at any time to a potentially sucked-up guy The Dark Knight 5 with Christian Bale. In my humble opinion, we can also count ourselves lucky that in 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third incarnation of the nice neighborhood spider, flickered across the cinema screen and not Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 8.

Warner planning a Harry Potter reboot? Bring it on! The long insignificant Alien series should be revived? Count me in! I totally understand if you’re not a fan of sequels, remakes, and reboots. But art thrives on constantly questioning, remixing and reinventing itself. You can also concede that to series and Hollywood films.

A reboot of the X-Files? That’s too far for me!

So much for my totally permissive, open-mind attitude towards reboots and reissues. When my esteemed colleague Dominik Zwingmann reported earlier today that a Marvel director wants to reboot one of the biggest 90s cult series and it is X-Files acts, my eyelid began to twitch nervously.

Ryan Cogler is a brilliant filmmaker. The 35-year-old proved this several times with works such as Creed, Black Panther and Wakanda Forever. But should he seriously plan X-Files without subjecting Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny to a new edition, then he is on the famous wrong track. The X-Files were never really about aliens, secret societies, and unsolved cases. The series is primarily about the relationship between Fox Hollowaround scully.

And so I reflexively find myself in the pool of outraged people when I hear the terms “Reboot” and “The X Files” in one sentence. I would definitely like new episodes from the X-Files be happy. But then please with the original cast, who are also welcome to step into the background when new leading actors take over and bring a breath of fresh air. X-Files without Mulder and Scully I don’t even like to imagine.