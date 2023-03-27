Set up a VPN network: network devices and home networks with ZeroTier

Quick Start

Layer 2 architecture and client differences

Central DNS

ZT-Router

Conclusion

Read the article in c’t 7/2023

A central dashboard drastically simplifies the networking of remote devices compared to other VPN solutions such as WireGuard, OpenVPN or Ipsec. The user experience is reminiscent of early one-click VPNs like Hamachi. ZeroTier removes the VPN-related stumbling blocks and automates sweat drivers to the point where the network admin can focus on pairing the devices. For example, the software takes care of managing the cryptographic keys and setting up the tunnel, automatically overcoming disruptive address translations (NAT) in routers.

ZeroTier has been around since around 2013. The California-based company of the same name now has a broad fan base that includes networkers, gamers and hobbyists. Also a IBM developer leads in a blog from January 2023 how he uses the tool.

In this article we show how easy it is to set up ZeroTier networks (ZT networks for short). Surprisingly, they are also used in gamer circles as the backbone for games over remote locations, although they are really only designed for local networks. The increased signal runtime doesn’t seem to spoil these gamers’ desire to play. You can find various lists of games onlinethat have been successfully tested (“Race07”, “SWAT 4: TBA” and many others).