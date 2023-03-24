Any day is a good opportunity to share a fun afternoon of video games with your friends, but if you really want to show off as a host and spend an unforgettable day, follow these recommendations that we have for you.

set the mood gamer

Part of the magic of putting yourself in the controls and starting to play is going through the immersive ability to enjoy each game, so your duty will be to transform your room into an experience worthy of the most faithful gamer.

You can use smart bulbs to put on the color you want, bring out your screen larger and, of course, the most comfortable seats you can offer for all your guests.

Set up an afternoon of video games with friends (Getty Images)

Play on different consoles

Not all people play the same game, much less on the same console, so you can suggest that they bring their favourite, as well as controls and accessories to explore the different options that each one offers. This will serve to expand everyone’s horizons and have even more fun.

Could you try some game? Mario Bros. o The Legend of Zelda in the Nintendo Switchor the so popular The Last of Us in PlayStationas well as a game of Halo in the XBOX. You know better than anyone that the possibilities are endless.

Play on different consoles (Getty Images)

Launch games and open your mind!

Although everyone has their favorite games, it doesn’t hurt to vary a bit. Take advantage of this party to expand your catalog and for your guests to have fun in their own way.

Even if they can get hold of a game that none of them have played yet, that would be awesome! The anticipation will keep everyone attentive and they can take turns continuing the stories.

The snack, essential in your meeting

What would a party with friends be without food and drinks? We recommend that you have everything you need in terms of botana refers to: potatoes, chicharrones, peanuts, popcorn, nuts, juices, soft drinks and other beverages of your choice. Everything you want!

And if your appetite calls for it, you can order some pizza or prepare some BBQ wings or hamburgers yourself. Remember that you have to offer your friends the best possible, especially when you don’t see them that often.

The snack, essential in your meeting (Getty Images)

Prepare by shopping online

If you think all this is hard to put together by the time you have your afternoon gamer, you’re wrong! Services as agile as those of Walmart.com.mx They are ideal for when you want to order everything from the comfort of your home, with the promise of taking what you order with delivery from 60 minutes.

You can order from the website or from your cell phone through the app. All you need is an email and password to create your account, add your favorite products to the cart, select your preferred payment method and decide where, how and at what time you want to receive your purchases. Dare to try the new way of making the super!